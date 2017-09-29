 Skip Nav
This Is Us
12 TV Shows That Can Fill That This Is Us-Shaped Hole in Your Heart
Cole Sprouse
Everything We Know About Riverdale's Season 2
Nostalgia
Good News! You Can Stream Your Very Own TGIF Lineup Tonight, Thanks to Hulu
19 Times Grey's Anatomy Kicked Us Right in the Heart Parts

To quote McDreamy himself, "We've survived an unusual number of very bad things." And devoted Grey's Anatomy fans know exactly how he feels. Loving Grey's is not for the meek-hearted; it takes strength and the understanding that bad things will happen. We can always take solace in the fact that Grey's totally just, like, gets us, but another sob-inducing moment could be right around the corner. Check out all the times the show took a serious toll on our emotional well-being.

When Stephanie Loses Kyle
When a Patient Nearly Kills Meredith
Cristina's Ectopic Pregnancy
When Lexie Dies in the Plane Crash
When Meredith Nearly Drowns
When There's a Bomb — In a Man
And it explodes anyway.
When Derek and Callie Say Goodbye to Mark
We prefer to remember the good times.
When Derek Gets Shot
It gets worse. The shooter threatens Cristina while she tries to operate on Derek. We didn't have any tissues left.
When Burke Leaves Cristina at the Altar
When April Says Goodbye to Her Baby
When Callie and Arizona Crash
When Meredith Confronts Her Father
Alex and Izzie's Entire Relationship
"You're My Person"
When Denny Dies
When George Is John Doe
When Izzie Dies For a Hot Second
Until George and Izzie meet in the elevator in heaven, and I feel some small sliver of hope. (Of course then she comes back to life.)
When Alex Is Shot
When Derek Dies
