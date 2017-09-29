19 Times Grey's Anatomy Kicked Us Right in the Heart Parts

To quote McDreamy himself, "We've survived an unusual number of very bad things." And devoted Grey's Anatomy fans know exactly how he feels. Loving Grey's is not for the meek-hearted; it takes strength and the understanding that bad things will happen. We can always take solace in the fact that Grey's totally just, like, gets us, but another sob-inducing moment could be right around the corner. Check out all the times the show took a serious toll on our emotional well-being.