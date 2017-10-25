 Skip Nav
41 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Brothers

There are so many great pop culture costumes for sisters that we got to thinking: what about all the brothers from movies and TV? There have been tons of memorable pairs throughout the years, and many of them might not be recognizable on their own, but if you enlist a pal (or your actual brother), you could be the hit of whatever party you're going to on Oct. 31. Browse through all these options for inspiration, and check out all our other Halloween costume ideas!

Batman and Superman From Batman v Superman
Mike and Dave From Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Kylo Ren and a Stormtrooper From Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Fred and George Weasley From Harry Potter
Robb Stark, Jon Snow, and Bran Stark From Game of Thrones
Tyrion and Jaime Lannister From Game of Thrones
Jamal, Hakeem, and Andre Lyon From Empire
Greg, Peter, and Bobby Brady From The Brady Bunch
Damon and Stefan Salvatore From The Vampire Diaries
Steve and Doug Butabi From A Night at the Roxbury
Aiden and Ethan From Teen Wolf
Bash and Francis From Reign
Julius and Vincent Benedict From Twins
Silas and Shane Botwin From Weeds
Earl and Randy Hickey From My Name Is Earl
Murphy and Connor MacManus From The Boondock Saints
Vincent and Johnny Chase From Entourage
Lucas and Nathan Scott From One Tree Hill
Michael, Gob, and Buster Bluth From Arrested Development
Mortimer and Randolph Duke From Trading Places
Daryl and Merle Dixon From The Walking Dead
Thor and Loki From The Avengers
Bob and Walt Tenor From Stuck on You
Sam and Michael From The Lost Boys
Michael and Sonny Corleone From The Godfather
Brennan Huff and Dale Doback From Step Brothers
Fili and Kili From The Hobbit
Jake and Elwood Blues From The Blues Brothers
Sam and Dean Winchester From Supernatural
Francis, Reese, Malcolm, and Dewey From Malcolm in the Middle
Timmy and Tommy Timmons From The Sandlot
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds