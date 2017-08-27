 Skip Nav
Pop Culture Halloween: 42 Costume Ideas For BFFs

You know what's better than going to a Halloween party with your best friend? Dressing up with your best friend as best friends from a movie or a TV show. (Did I just blow your mind?) In preparation for the spooky holiday, we've rounded up some classic pairs from popular films and shows to inspire your pop culture Halloween. Click through and let us know who you and your BFF will be styled as come Oct. 31! If not of these strike you fancy, we have plenty of other ideas.

Kimmy and Titus From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Elsa and Anna From Frozen
Bruce Banner and Tony Stark From The Avengers
Jay and Silent Bob From Mallrats
Brennan and Dale From Step Brothers
Evan and Seth From Superbad
Rebecca and Enid From Ghost World
Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
Serena and Blair From Gossip Girl
Leonard and Sheldon From The Big Bang Theory
Jane and Daria From Daria
Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Starsky and Hutch
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Romy and Michele
Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn
Agent K and Agent J From Men in Black
Bill and Ted
Walter and Jesse From Breaking Bad
Schmidt and Jenko From 21 Jump Street
Goose and Maverick From Top Gun
Thelma and Louise
Cameron and Ferris From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Harold and Kumar
Harry Potter and Ron Weasley
Sherlock Holmes and Watson
Kurt and Rachel From Glee
Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber
Mike and Trent From Swingers
Bran and Hodor From Game of Thrones
Napoleon and Pedro From Napoleon Dynamite
Start Slideshow
Wilfredfan1 Wilfredfan1 4 years
FX sells official Wilfred costumes for $85 right now. That'd come out a lot nicer than a home made one. Possibly cheaper too depending upon material and if you can make it yourself or if you need someone to make it for you. You might want to include the link to be helpful if ppl want the costume. Here it is:   http://shop.fxnetworks.com/official-wilfred-dog-costume/detail.php?p=360887
Latest Entertainment
