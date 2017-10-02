 Skip Nav
The Iconic Halloween Movie You Should Watch Tonight Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Trying to narrow down the perfect Halloween movie to watch come Fall is like attempting to decide which is better: candy corn or candy apples (it's obviously candy corn, but for the sake of this analogy, I'll let it slide). There are plenty of horror movies to choose from, as well as beloved childhood classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. What's a movie fan to do? Instead of hemming and hawing and just watching a Friends rerun because you can't make a decision, let your zodiac sign steer your festive night in instead.

Aries — It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Taurus — Sleepy Hollow
Gemini — Double, Double Toil and Trouble
Cancer — Beetlejuice
Leo — Hocus Pocus
Virgo — Scary Movie
Libra — The Nightmare Before Christmas
Scorpio — Halloween
Sagittarius — Halloweentown
Capricorn — Ghostbusters
Aquarius — The Addams Family
Pisces — Scream
