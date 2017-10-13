 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Nostalgia
8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hey, Ghoul: 24 Thrilling Halloween Movies Streaming Right Now on Netflix

If you're in the mood for a Halloween movie binge, look no further than Netflix. In addition to all of the fresh new titles that were added in October, the streaming site is practically overflowing with funny, thrilling, and scary movies that were made to be watched while eating candy corn. Check out the cream of the crop below!

Related
The Iconic Halloween Movie You Should Watch Tonight Based on Your Zodiac Sign
The Craft
Sleepy Hollow
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Practical Magic
Young Frankenstein
The Addams Family
Holidays
Hellraiser
Gremlins
The Houses October Built
Coraline
Scary Movie 2
Little Evil
Tales of Halloween
The Invitation
Scooby-Doo
Goosebumps
Beautiful Creatures
The Unborn
The Babadook
Twilight
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Vampire Academy
The Corpse Bride
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentNetflixHalloweenMovies
Netflix
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
by Quinn Keaney
AMC FearFest Schedule 2017
Fall TV
AMC's FearFest Schedule Is Basically Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween For Adults
by Caitlin Hacker
It Costume Ideas
Halloween
These 25 It Movie Costume Ideas Are So Good, It's Scary
by Hilary White
What Time Do Netflix Shows Release?
Netflix
by Andrea Reiher
Scariest Horror Movies
Halloween
24 Horror Movies That Scared the Sh*t Out of Us
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds