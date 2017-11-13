 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Gilmore Girls
Amy Sherman-Palladino Says Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Season 2 Is "Definitely Possible"
Taylor Swift
Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour
19 Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Netflix

It's time, people: Christmas is on the horizon. That means it is now perfectly socially acceptable to start watching holiday movies, and we can point you exactly to where you need to go: Netflix. A ton of great movies are on the streaming service, including holiday classics to revisit, plus stuff you may not have ever seen. We've gone ahead and rounded up the best of Netflix's holiday-themed movies for your viewing pleasure. Whether you're looking for nostalgia, animation, or something slightly spooky, take a look at what Netflix has to offer!

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
White Christmas
Happy Christmas
12 Dates of Christmas
Holidays
A Very Murray Christmas
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Bad Santa
A Christmas Horror Story
Dear Santa
Get Santa
Gremlins
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
A Holiday Engagement
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular
The Ref
Santa's Apprentice
Latest Entertainment
