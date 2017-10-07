 Skip Nav
18 "Final Girl" Halloween Costumes Only Badasses Can Pull Off

So you want to be on top (of all the bodies of your friends who a psycho serial killer just brutally murdered)? Then you might be the perfect candidate to dress up as one of Hollywood's iconic horror movie heroines. Blood-soaked tank tops? Revealing cleavage? A phone full of threatening text messages? Those are just some of the things you'll need to nail the outfits of Sidney Prescott, Ellen Ripley, and more.

Reebok
CL Leather CTM R13 Women's Lace up casual Shoes
$60
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Context
Asymmetrical Cold-Shoulder Top
$54
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Context Shortsleeve Tops
Alexander Wang
Mini Slip Dress w/ Tags
$125
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Dresses
Fila
Women's Cali Cropped Crew Top
$44.95
from shoes.com
Buy Now See more Fila Longsleeve Tops
Vince Camuto
Women's Double Zip Pocket Blazer
$139
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Blazers
Tory Burch
Pleat-Paneled Belted Dress
$75
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses
Asos Petite Dresses
Chi Chi Petite Chi Chi London Petite Petite Embroidered Lace Bandeau Prom Dress
$108
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Dresses
adidas
Women's Superstar Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$79.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Ellen Ripley From Alien
Alice Hardy From Friday the 13th
Rocky From Don't Breathe
Nancy Thompson From A Nightmare on Elm Street
Amanda Young From Saw
Sarah Carter From The Descent
Alice From Resident Evil
Laurie Strode From Halloween
Julie James From I Know What You Did Last Summer
Erin Hardesty From The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Clarice Starling From The Silence of the Lambs
Marybeth From Hatchet 2
Kirsty Cotton From Hellraiser
Barbara From Night of the Living Dead
Lila Crane From Psycho
Donna Keppel From Prom Night
Mia Allen From Evil Dead
Sidney Prescott From Scream
Scary Halloween CostumesSexy Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHorrorHalloween CostumesHalloweenMovies
