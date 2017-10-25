45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out

If you're a freak for freaky horror movies, chances are you've spent the bulk of October burning through your scary Netflix queue and seeing the terrifying new movies of the Fall. But what ever will you do on the big night itself, All Hallows' Eve? If you'd like to dip your toe into the bloody pool of horror, there's so much to choose from. You could scroll through the various heroines and villains the genre has to offer, but we've got the best of the best right here.