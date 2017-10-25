 Skip Nav
45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out

If you're a freak for freaky horror movies, chances are you've spent the bulk of October burning through your scary Netflix queue and seeing the terrifying new movies of the Fall. But what ever will you do on the big night itself, All Hallows' Eve? If you'd like to dip your toe into the bloody pool of horror, there's so much to choose from. You could scroll through the various heroines and villains the genre has to offer, but we've got the best of the best right here.

Carrie From Carrie
Police Chief Martin Brody From Jaws
Amanda Young From Saw
Freddy Krueger From A Nightmare on Elm Street
Father Merrin From The Exorcist
Sidney Prescott From Scream
Mia Allen From Evil Dead
Dr. Lawrence Gordon From Saw
Jason Voorhees From Friday the 13th
Ellen Ripley From Alien
Michael Myers From Halloween
Ray Bronson From I Know What You Did Last Summer
Samara Morgan From The Ring
Clarice Starling From The Silence of the Lambs
Norman Bates From Psycho
Annie Wilkes From Misery
Pinhead From Hellraiser
Ed Warren From The Conjuring
Jigsaw('s Doll) From Saw
Laurie Strode From Halloween
The Fisherman From I Know What You Did Last Summer
Glen Lantz From A Nightmare on Elm Street
Hannibal Lecter From The Silence of the Lambs
Sarah Carter From The Descent
Pennywise From It
Kirsty Cotton From Hellraiser
Leatherface From The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Jack Torrance From The Shining
Alice Hardy From Friday the 13th
Jim From 28 Days Later
Ghostface From Scream
Scary Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHorrorHalloween CostumesHalloweenMovies
