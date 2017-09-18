 Skip Nav
Award Season
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

How Many Emmy Nominations Does Nicole Kidman Have?

Nicole Kidman Just Won Her First Emmy, but It Wasn't Her First Shot at the Gold

To the delight of Big Little Lies fans everywhere, Nicole Kidman took home her first Emmy on Sunday night for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance as Celeste Wright. During her speech, Kidman fought back tears as she thanked husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6. She also won the outstanding limited series trophy for her work as a producer on the HBO show.

While it may have been the Australian star's first time taking home Emmy gold, it definitely wasn't her first shot at it. In 2012, Kidman was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Martha Gellhorn in Hemingway & Gellhorn. Sadly, she lost to Julianne Moore, who won for Game Change, but we have a feeling she won't be losing sleep over that loss any longer. Now if only we could get a solid answer about Big Little Lies season two . . .

Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsAward SeasonEmmy AwardsNicole KidmanTV
Join The Conversation
Evan Rachel Wood
by Marina Liao
Giada De Laurentiis and Nicole Kidman on Ellen Show
Food News
Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks
by Anna Monette Roberts
Keith Urban Whispering in Nicole Kidman's Ear Pictures
Celebrity PDA
We Need to Know What Keith Urban Is Always Whispering in Nicole Kidman's Ear
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Was Robin Wright's Date at the 2017 Emmys?
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Why Are Celebrities Wearing Blue Ribbons at the Emmys?
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds