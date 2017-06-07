Luke Bryan Attempts Some of Jason Derulo's Dance Moves During CMT Performance

 Skip Nav
Although the CMT Awards made sure to trot out some tried-and-true combinations (Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, we're looking at you), the show also introduced country music fans to some rather unique mashups. After Florida Georgia Line teamed up with The Chainsmokers for a surprisingly catchy performance, Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo reunited to belt out "Want to Want Me" and "Strip It Down." It was the cherry on top for the duo, who took home the CMT Award for performance of the year for their appearance on CMT Crossroads.

Luke BryanCMT AwardsJason DeruloMusic
