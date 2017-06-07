The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line's CMT Performance Is So Random but So Catchy

Mixing Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers wouldn't necessarily be the first musical combination that would come to our minds, but both groups proved how catchy their collaboration actually is at the CMT Awards on Wednesday night. They joined each other on the outdoor stage and belted out their made-for-Summer hit, "Last Day Alive," which was an energizing change of pace from Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban's beautiful acoustic set. Pour yourself a nice, big glass of wine, and check it out above.