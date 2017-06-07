Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform at 2017 CMT Awards
You'll Want to Walk Down the Aisle to This Version of Carrie and Keith's "The Fighter"
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban did not come to play at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. After hitting the red carpet with wife Nicole Kidman, Keith took the stage with Carrie for a beautiful performance of their duet, "The Fighter." While we love the original version of the song, this raw, stripped-down version is definitely something we can see ourselves walking down the aisle to at our weddings.