 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Want to Walk Down the Aisle to This Version of Carrie and Keith's "The Fighter"
Wonder Woman
All the Reasons Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
Orange Is the New Black
The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: The Cast Members Who Are Definitely Returning For Season 5

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform at 2017 CMT Awards

You'll Want to Walk Down the Aisle to This Version of Carrie and Keith's "The Fighter"

Join the conversation
CMT AwardsCarrie UnderwoodMusicKeith UrbanTV
Join The Conversation
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Steps Out at the ACMs Looking Like Some Sort of Angelic Dream
by Monica Sisavat
Country Singer Boyfriend Quiz
Personality Quiz
Which Country Singer Is Your Boyfriend?
by Tara Block
Gregg Allman Tribute at the 2017 CMT Awards
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Carrie Underwood Fitness Advice
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Likes to HIIT It With Tabata Workouts
by Genevieve Farrell
Carrie Underwood Singing National Anthem at Predators Game
Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood Surprises Mike Fisher by Singing the National Anthem at His Hockey Game
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds