Everything We Know About Jason Momoa's Aquaman Movie

If Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice didn't turn out to be your jam, don't worry. There's a new superhero coming to the big screen, and we're already in love with him — and his late, great chest hair. Jason Momoa is taking on the title role in Aquaman, his standalone DC Comics movie. We already have a few pictures of him on the set of Justice League, but Aquaman is even further down the line. Here's everything we know so far, and check back as we update with more details!