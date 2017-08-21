55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones

There are so many Game of Thrones spoilers below. So, so many.

Guys, I have to be honest — I really didn't think that Game of Thrones was going to be able to top season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War." Drogon roasting the Lannister army? Arya returning to Winterfell? Jaime's brush with death? It was a lot. At least, I thought it was a lot, until I saw episode six, "Beyond the Wall."

Now, I'm going to break down each and every moment from this supersize episode (which clocks in at well over the typical hour-long runtime) for you all below, but let's take a moment to appreciate everything "Beyond the Wall" manages to squeeze in: surprise cameos from mysterious characters, the Night King's icy wrath, a zombie bear (A ZOMBIE BEAR!!!), a bag of gross faces, two terrifying near-deaths, and a ton of horrifying actual deaths.

Buckle up, because this is going to be one wild ride.