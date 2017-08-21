 Skip Nav
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones

There are so many Game of Thrones spoilers below. So, so many.

Guys, I have to be honest — I really didn't think that Game of Thrones was going to be able to top season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War." Drogon roasting the Lannister army? Arya returning to Winterfell? Jaime's brush with death? It was a lot. At least, I thought it was a lot, until I saw episode six, "Beyond the Wall."

Now, I'm going to break down each and every moment from this supersize episode (which clocks in at well over the typical hour-long runtime) for you all below, but let's take a moment to appreciate everything "Beyond the Wall" manages to squeeze in: surprise cameos from mysterious characters, the Night King's icy wrath, a zombie bear (A ZOMBIE BEAR!!!), a bag of gross faces, two terrifying near-deaths, and a ton of horrifying actual deaths.

Buckle up, because this is going to be one wild ride.

When You Realize Jon Snow and the Gang Are Basically Suicide Squad, but in Antarctica
When Tormund Makes a Raunchy Sex Joke and Gendry Looks at Him Like . . .
When Tormund Criticizes Jon For Not Bending the Knee
When the Hound Introduces the Word "Winge-ing" Into Our Vocabulary
When Jon Snow Starts Reminiscing About Ned With Ser Jorah
When Jon Attempts to Give Longclaw to Jorah, but He Won't Take It
And Then Jorah Makes a Subtle Reference to Jon and Daenerys Having Kids
When Arya Tells Sansa a Beautiful Story About How Their Dad Always Accepted Her . . .
. . . And Then Turns It Into a Surprise Confrontation, Accusing Sansa of Helping the Lannisters Kill Ned
When Arya Basically Tells Sansa She's the Worst Sister Ever
When Sansa Hits Her With the Ultimate Comeback
When You Realize Littlefinger Is Probably Cackling in a Corner Somewhere
When Tormund and the Hound End Up Being the Next Best Comedy Duo
When Tormund Gives All Redheads Some Much Deserved Praise
When Tormund Lays Out His Future With Brienne, and You Get Nervous About His Chances of Survival
When Beric Tells Jon, "You Don't Look Much Like Your Father"
When Daenerys Talks a Bunch of Sh*t About the Men in Her Life to Tyrion Over Wine
And Tyrion Points Out She Included Jon Snow on That List
But Then Dany Says Jon Is "Too Little" For Her . . . to Tyrion
When Tyrion Straight Up Tells Dany She Needs to Stop Burning People Alive If She Wants to Win the Throne
When the Icicle Squad Encounters a Ginormous Wight Bear
And the Bear Promptly Rips a Bunch of Them to Pieces
When Beric Lights the Bear on Fire With His Flaming Sword, Which Freaks Out the Hound
Meaning He Doesn't Step in to Help When the Bear Savagely Attacks Thoros of Myr
When Beric Has to Melt Thoros's Chest Together With His Sword to Keep Him Alive
When Littlefinger Lies to Sansa About Where Arya Got the Letter, Clearly Trying to Manipulate Her
When Jon Kills a White Walker, and All (but One) of the Wights With Him Die Too
When Tormund Punches the Remaining Wight Right in the Face
When Jon Spots a Massive Storm and Knows the Rest of the White Walker Army Is Closing In
And Then He Sends His BFF Gendry Back to Eastwatch to Send a Raven to Dany
When the Rest of the Gang Finds Themselves Trapped in the Middle of an Icy Lake With Wights on All Sides
