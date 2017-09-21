 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Star Wars
So Many Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pictures Have Been Revealed

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the New Jumanji Sequel Trailer

After what feels like an eternity of getting tidbits about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we now have two official trailers to obsess over. The sequel follows four high school students who stumble upon an old video-game console, which promptly sucks them inside the game's jungle setting and literally transforms them into the adult avatars they initially chose (played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black). Although the references to Robin Williams's Alan Parrish aren't in the trailers, tons of pretty great one-liners from Hart and Johnson are, so check them out.

Join the conversation
Jumanji: Welcome To The JungleMovie TrailersJumanjiDwayne JohnsonMovies
Join The Conversation
Dwayne Johnson
9 Times Dwayne Johnson Graced the Screen With His Shirtless, Baby-Oiled Body
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson Pranking Costars on Jumanji Set
Jumanji
8 Times The Rock Mercilessly Terrorized His Jumanji Costars
by Maggie Pehanick
Is Robin Williams in the Jumanji Sequel?
Robin Williams
The Touching Way the Jumanji Sequel Will Pay Tribute to Robin Williams
by Quinn Keaney
All I See Is You Trailer
Blake Lively
by Quinn Keaney
Tragedy Girls Trailer
Movie Trailers
This New Horror Movie Is a Perfectly Wicked Blend of Clueless and Scream
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds