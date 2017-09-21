Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the New Jumanji Sequel Trailer

After what feels like an eternity of getting tidbits about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we now have two official trailers to obsess over. The sequel follows four high school students who stumble upon an old video-game console, which promptly sucks them inside the game's jungle setting and literally transforms them into the adult avatars they initially chose (played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black). Although the references to Robin Williams's Alan Parrish aren't in the trailers, tons of pretty great one-liners from Hart and Johnson are, so check them out.