Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Share the Scoop Behind THAT Game of Thrones Scene

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have a lot of feelings about their steamy scene in the season seven finale. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actors discussed what it was like to film such a highly anticipated moment for the series, plus what it might mean for their characters' fates in season eight. Harington explained, "Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together . . . we're both kind of freaking out about it." As to how the pair interacted ahead of time, he joked, "I would be like, 'What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, 'Stop talking about sexual tension!'"

Clarke echoed the same sentiment, adding, "Yeah [I would say], 'Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don't keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time.'" As to how it eventually played out, she's happy with how the scene was constructed, saying, "I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it's a beautiful acceptance of a wordless . . . yep." Based on fans' hilarious reactions, she's not the only one who's satisfied with the scene.



Ser Davos Has Some Hilarious Thoughts About THAT Game of Thrones Sex Scene Related

And how does Clarke think Daenerys Targaryen will react when she discovers that Jon Snow is a Targaryen? One word: "Ewwwww!" She laughed, adding, "I think that's how it's going to go." She also acknowledged that the dynamic will be tricky when she learns of Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne. "I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne," she said. Meanwhile, although Harington "can't predict" how the information will affect their relationship, he knows it's a toss-up: "It could be them walking off into the sunset," he said. "It could be them killing each other." Yikes. And that's not even mentioning that there may or may not be a baby in the picture . . .