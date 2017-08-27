Hot Damn! Game of Thrones Fans Are a MESS Over That Steamy Scene

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Bless the old gods and the new, because Game of Thrones season seven ends with a bang — literally. The chemistry between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen builds throughout the season, and in episode seven, the pair finally get together while sailing north. Reactions to the scene were mixed, of course, because while #TeamIceAndFire fans got exactly what they'd been hoping for, there's also that whole aunt-nephew thing. Meanwhile, there's a lingering question: what happens if Jon and Daenerys have a baby? Guess we'll have to wait until season eight to find out if that's in the cards, but in the meantime, please enjoy these hilarious reactions to the couple's sexy scene.