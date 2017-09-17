 Skip Nav
Award Season
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners

Is Liane Moriarty Writing Big Little Lies Season 2?

Big Little Lies Season 2? Here's What the Book Author Says

In the wake of the Emmys, it's a big deal that Big Little Lies dominated the winners list. The cast showed up to the award show in full force. It took away eight awards, including outstanding lead actress, best limited series, and best directing. On a grand level, it proves there's a place for older women in Hollywood. With so much going for the show, it's more clear than ever that a second season is all but imminent.

For months, the question of another chapter has been just that: a question. Is season two happening? Well, one of the most glaring problems is that season one was a pretty contained hit. There's only one Big Little Lies book, and it was adapted in its entirety for the miniseries. For the show to move forward, author Liane Moriarty would have to continue the story herself.

Backstage at Sunday night's Emmy Awards, one member of the press posed the question to the author, since she could potentially make or break the chances of a return. "I'm thinking about it," Moriarty said in the press room. "Right now, it's a beautiful possibility." So, there you have it. The story could be stewing in Moriarty's brain as you read this.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Big Little LiesAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Emmy Awards
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Ann Dowd's Emmys 2017 Speech Video
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move
by Caitlin Hacker
Kevin Spacey's Reaction to Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmys Win
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
Millie Bobby Brown in White Calvin Klein Dress at 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Did Laura Dern Hug Reese Witherspoon at the 2017 Emmys?
Award Season
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds