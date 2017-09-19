Lindsey Stirling's DWTS Performance Is the Only One You Need to Watch

There were a handful of standout performances during the Dancing With the Stars season 25 premiere on Monday night, but Lindsey Stirling was on another level entirely. The violinist blew the rest of the competition out of the water thanks to her showstopping cha cha with returning pro Mark Ballas. Not only were her quick steps virtually perfect, but you could also tell she really felt the music as she gave the cameras playful facial expressions throughout her number. Seriously, it's almost hard to tell the star from the pro. It may be early on, but I have a feeling that Lindsey will be the one to watch this season.