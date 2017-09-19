 Skip Nav
Award Season
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move
Big Little Lies
Everything We Know About Big Little Lies' (Potential) Season 2

Nikki Bella Dancing to Pink on Dancing With the Stars

Nikki Bella Brings the Heat With Her Incredibly Sexy Dancing With the Stars Performance

Nikki Bella stepped out of the ring and onto the ballroom floor for her first ever Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday night. During the season 25 premiere, the WWE wrestler brought the heat by doing a sexy tango to Pink's "So What" with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Not only did she look incredibly sexy in her red-hot outfit, but she absolutely nailed those high kicks. And because she's so fierce, she couldn't help but body slam her partner at the end of the number. Something tells us this is going to be an interesting season!

Join the conversation
Nikki BellaDancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Join The Conversation
Dancing with the Stars
Can You Guess Which Property Brother Is Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Normani Kordei Dancing to Mulan on Dancing With the Stars
Disney
DWTS: Normani Kordei Will Make a Man Out of You With Her Mulan Dance
by Kelsie Gibson
Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Pictures
Dancing with the Stars
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With These Gorgeous Cast Portraits
by Kelsie Gibson
Simone Biles Not Smiling Comeback on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Simone Biles Has a Savage Comeback After Being Asked Why She's Not Smiling
by Brittney Stephens
Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 24?
Dancing with the Stars
We Have Mixed Emotions About That Shocking Dancing With the Stars Finale
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds