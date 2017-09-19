Nikki Bella Brings the Heat With Her Incredibly Sexy Dancing With the Stars Performance

Nikki Bella stepped out of the ring and onto the ballroom floor for her first ever Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday night. During the season 25 premiere, the WWE wrestler brought the heat by doing a sexy tango to Pink's "So What" with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Not only did she look incredibly sexy in her red-hot outfit, but she absolutely nailed those high kicks. And because she's so fierce, she couldn't help but body slam her partner at the end of the number. Something tells us this is going to be an interesting season!