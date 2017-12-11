9 New Movies to Go See on Christmas Day

After you're done eating the figgy pudding and unwrapping the presents, what should you do? To beat the Christmas malaise without spending too much energy, take your loved ones out to watch a movie! There are plenty of great movies out on Christmas weekend this year, ranging from political thrillers like The Post to lighthearted comedies like Pitch Perfect 3 (or, you can always go see Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the fifth time). These are the movies opening between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25!