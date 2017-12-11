 Skip Nav
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Chandler Riggs
Why The Walking Dead's Latest Victim Comes as Such a Shock
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 New Movies to Go See on Christmas Day

After you're done eating the figgy pudding and unwrapping the presents, what should you do? To beat the Christmas malaise without spending too much energy, take your loved ones out to watch a movie! There are plenty of great movies out on Christmas weekend this year, ranging from political thrillers like The Post to lighthearted comedies like Pitch Perfect 3 (or, you can always go see Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the fifth time). These are the movies opening between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25!

Pitch Perfect 3
Downsizing
The Post
Father Figures
Crooked House
Hostiles
Molly's Game
Phantom Thread
All The Money In The World
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday EntertainmentHolidayMovies
Holiday Fitness
50 Workout Gifts Under $10
by Emilia Benton
Crazy Tech Gadgets
Gift Guide
You Won't Buy Any of These Tech Gifts, but You Definitely Need to See Every Single One
by Chelsea Hassler
Best Copper Beauty Gifts | Holiday 2017
Gift Guide
These 15 Dazzling Copper Beauty Gifts That Will Bring Shimmer to Every Vanity
by Wendy Gould
Hallmark Channel's Holiday Movie Schedule 2017
Holiday Entertainment
Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies
by Quinn Keaney
The Best Royal Romance Christmas Movies
Holiday Entertainment
We Watched — and Ranked — These Royal Holiday Romance Movies So You Don't Have To
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds