50 Fun, Unique Things You Can Only Do During the Holiday Season

Despite how bittersweet it can be to say goodbye to the pumpkin-filled months of Fall, let's be real: nothing can compete with the holiday season. From the twinkling trees and festive decor to a heartwarming classic holiday movie playing on repeat, this time of year is notorious for bringing forth an abundance of joy, not to mention a sleigh full of unique activities. So if you, too, are ready to relish in all the delightful yuletide fun, ahead are 50 things you can only do during this special season!

Leave cookies and hot chocolate out overnight on purpose.
Whip up some eggnog and enjoy!
Chow down on striped candy in the shape of canes.
Hang ginormous socks over a fireplace . . . and eat candy out of them.
Partake in an enticing game of Secret Santa.
String perfectly popped popcorn around your house.
Venture into the woods to chop down an evergreen for your living room.
Make a colorful, candy-coated gingerbread house.
Design tasty treats to look like inedible objects.
Scatter watchful elves around your house.
Devour vibrantly frosted cookies all season long.
Steal a kiss under the mistletoe.
Bring your tree to life with unique decor.
Send seasonal snail mail.
Wear fun *ugly* sweaters on a daily basis.
Cover your yard with illuminating inflatables.
Eat snow. (Snow cream, anyone?)
Light flickering candles despite the fact there isn't a power outage.
Lace up your skates and hit the rink.
Send your wish list to the North Pole.
Ring bells just because.
Cozy up in reindeer socks as you watch Elf on repeat.
Build an adorable snowman.
Catch up with loved ones as you spend hours detangling lights.
Pass out faux bags of coal.
Seek out the most dazzling holiday displays.
Snack on gourmet popcorn from gigantic holiday-decorated tins.
Cheer on a Christmas or Holiday parade.
Keep your head warm and toasty by throwing on a Santa hat.
Attend a captivating tree-lighting ceremony.
Feast on fruitcake.
