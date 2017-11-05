 Skip Nav
25 Last-Minute DIY Gifts That You Can Whip Up in No Time

Let's face it — the holidays can be just plain hectic, and some gifts may fall through the cracks until the very last minute. Christmas is still a month away, but it's all too easy to procrastinate. We've rounded up some fast and easy DIY gift ideas that can be ready in no time — no crazy power tools or Martha-level crafting expertise required!

Painted Camera Strap
Geometric Wreath
Kindle or Passport Cover
Gingerbread Cookie Cityscapes
Gemstone Soap
Spa Trio
Leather Keychain
Inspirational Sharpie Mugs
DIY Stash Book
Wrapped Mini Tree
Cork Coasters
Aromatherapy Shower Tablets
Succulent Wine-Cork Magnets
Leather Cord Keeper
Ribbon Chain Bracelet
Washi Votive Candles
DIY Polaroid Magnets
Sharpie-Painted Pencils
Glitter Shot Glass Vases
Patterned Ornaments
Tea Bags
Gardener's Scrub
Flower Pushpins
Candy Cane Peppermint Sugar Scrub
Mini Lotion Bars
