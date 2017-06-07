The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles

We've been going into withdrawals of Orange Is the New Black since season four ended last year, and even though we're about to be reunited in season five, we got to thinking about our favorite inmates out of the prison. We've already looked into the cast's next roles, but what about their other movie and film parts? Here are the ones that might make you see these actors in a whole new light.



Everything We Know About Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Related