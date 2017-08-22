 Skip Nav
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits

Despite Sophia Burset's best efforts, the ladies of the Litchfield Correctional Facility lack style. In real life, however, the cast of Orange Is the New Black is anything but dowdy. We gathered pictures of Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Taryn Manning, Ruby Rose, and the rest of the cast in and out of their jumpsuits. You might be shocked at the difference with some of the women — especially Blanca! Take a look at all the pictures ahead, and brush up on all the season six details!

Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman
Taylor Schilling in Real Life
Uzo Aduba as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren
Uzo Aduba in Real Life
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Laverne Cox in Real Life
Lea DeLaria as Big Boo
Lea DeLaria in Real Life
Danielle Brooks as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson
Danielle Brooks in Real Life
Taryn Manning as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett
Taryn Manning in Real Life
Laura Prepon as Alex Vause
Laura Prepon in Real Life
Yael Stone as Lorna Morello
Yael Stone in Real Life
Kate Mulgrew as Galina "Red" Reznikov
Kate Mulgrew in Real Life
Dascha Polanco as Dayanara Diaz
Dascha Polanco in Real Life
Natasha Lyonne as Nicky Nichols
Natasha Lyonne in Real Life
Jackie Cruz as Flaca Gonzalez
Jackie Cruz in Real Life
Ruby Rose as Stella Carlin
Ruby Rose in Real Life
Vicky Jeudy as Janae Watson
Vicky Jeudy in Real Life
Elizabeth Rodriguez as Aleida Diaz
Elizabeth Rodriguez in Real Life
Barbara Rosenblat as Miss Rosa
Brandy14857613 Brandy14857613 3 years
Samira Wiley (Poussey Washington)...Gorgeous. Just Gorgeous!
kimchimei kimchimei 4 years
Pornstache is looking good!
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 4 years
This is great! I couldn't stop IMDBing all these people when I watched the show. Now, how can I get a cool prison nickname?
