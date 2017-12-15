 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Are You Ready, Pitches? The Aca-Awesome Pitch Perfect 3 Soundtrack Is Here
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The Crown, Peaky Blinders, and 50 Other Titles Coming to Netflix in December
Riverdale
Who Is the REAL Black Hood in Riverdale? We've Got 5 Major Suspects

Pitch Perfect 3 Soundtrack

Are You Ready, Pitches? The Aca-Awesome Pitch Perfect 3 Soundtrack Is Here

Are you ready, pitches? Because Pitch Perfect 3's aca-awesome soundtrack has finally arrived.

Now, while we don't necessarily think the Pitch Perfect franchise needed yet another movie, we'd be lying if we said the 19-track album didn't feature a ton of incredible (and incredibly catchy) songs. In addition to the Barden Bellas' cover of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" and their rival group's cover of Avicii's "Wake Me Up," the soundtrack also includes the cast's absolutely gorgeous remix of "Cups" with George Michael's "Freedom! '90" that they did with contestants on The Voice. There are also songs by Iggy Azalea, Zedd, and a few other real-life musicians.

The third glimpse into the life of Beca, Fat Amy, Emily, Chloe, Aubrey, and the rest of the Bellas follows the a capella group postcollege. After experiencing the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas are stunned to discover that most jobs don't require making sick beats using only their mouths (who knew?!). They get one last chance to reunite when they enter into an overseas USO tour, which sees them coming together to create aca-awesome music once again.

Listen to the product of their reunion below before the movie sings into theaters on Dec. 22!

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Pitch Perfect 3Pitch PerfectAnna KendrickMovies
Anna Kendrick
The Internet Turned Anna Kendrick's Instagram Photo Into a Meme
by Sen Ayané
Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick Are the Best Pitches a Girl Could Ask For
by Kelsie Gibson
Blake Lively 30th Birthday Party Pictures
Celebrity Birthdays
Blake Lively's Birthday Celebration Included 1 of Your Favorite Pitch Perfect Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrities Who Started on Broadway
Celebrity Facts
14 Celebrities You'd Be Surprised to Know Got Their Start on Broadway
by Kelsie Gibson
Anna Kendrick Sings "I'm Still Here"
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick Just Made 2016 All Better With a Rendition of "I'm Still Here"
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds