The Barden Bellas Put Their Spin on an Iconic Pink Song in This Pitch Perfect 3 Riff-Off

We're only a few weeks away from the Dec. 22 premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, but that doesn't mean we have to pass the time in silence. In addition to a pretty gorgeous "Cups" and "Freedom! '90" mashup, we now have a glimpse at the Bellas going head to head with Ruby Rose's crew in a riff-off. Although they slay an a capella version of Pink's "Get the Party Started," the gang is not prepared for the rival group's take on Avicii's "Wake Me Up."