Pitch Perfect 3 Cast Singing With Voice Contestants Video

The Pitch Perfect 3 Cast Remixed "Cups" With an Iconic '90s Song, and It's Perfection

Pitch Perfect 3 is exactly one month away from premiering, but for many fans of the Barden Bellas, that's still not soon enough. Fortunately, The Voice just gave the cast the perfect opportunity to flex their vocals with a stunning remix of "Cups" with George Michael's "Freedom! '90." The reality show's top 12 team jumps in for a few riffs, too, making it far beyond aca-awesome.

Pitch Perfect 3The VoiceAnna KendrickMovies
