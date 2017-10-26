16 Whimsical Halloween Costume Ideas Courtesy of Roald Dahl

Halloween is a holiday that serves up just as much whimsy as it does scares, which is exactly why Roald Dahl is the perfect person to turn to for costume inspiration this year. The iconic author was a master at giving us heroes to root for against antagonists that were more than a little frightening for any childhood bookworm. Whether you want to head out on Oct. 31 dressed as the innocent Matilda or you'd rather terrify your pals as Miss Trunchbull, we have a costume idea for each and every human bean (no matter how old!).