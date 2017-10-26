 Skip Nav
16 Whimsical Halloween Costume Ideas Courtesy of Roald Dahl

Halloween is a holiday that serves up just as much whimsy as it does scares, which is exactly why Roald Dahl is the perfect person to turn to for costume inspiration this year. The iconic author was a master at giving us heroes to root for against antagonists that were more than a little frightening for any childhood bookworm. Whether you want to head out on Oct. 31 dressed as the innocent Matilda or you'd rather terrify your pals as Miss Trunchbull, we have a costume idea for each and every human bean (no matter how old!).

Matilda Wormwood From Matilda
Miss Trunchbull From Matilda
The BFG
Sophie From The BFG
Baron and Baroness Bomburst From Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
The Child Catcher From Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
The Grand High Witch of All The World From The Witches
James From James and the Giant Peach
Miss Spider From James and the Giant Peach
The Rest of the Bugs From James and the Giant Peach
Mr. Fox From Fantastic Mr. Fox
Mrs. Fox From The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Violet Beauregarde From Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
An Oompa Loompa From Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Augustus Gloop From Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Willy Wonka From Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
