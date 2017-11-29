All the Nostalgic Details We Have About the Roseanne Reboot

 Skip Nav
It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with all the reboots and revivals in the works, and now we get to add one more to the list: an eight-episode revival of the '90s staple Roseanne is officially a "go" at ABC. While fans of the series might feel passionately that it should stay firmly in the '90s, we have to admit that the photos from the set have us pretty excited. From the massive ensemble cast to the premiere date, check out all the big details we have about the Roseanne revival so far.

The Cast

Image Source: Everett Collection, Getty / Michael Loccisano

In October, ABC shared a photo of the cast's table read, which featured a ton of familiar faces and some new ones. Laurie Metcalfe (who played Roseanne's sister, Jackie), Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner), and Sarah Chalke (who appeared as Becky in the show's original run) all attended the table read. Although John Goodman's character, Conner patriarch Dan, died in the series finale, it looks like even he couldn't resist bringing the show into the 2000s (we'll just go ahead and assure they're ignoring that past plot point, à la the Will & Grace revival).

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki is also set to reprise his role as David Healy, Darlene's husband. According to Entertainment Tonight, he'll film his episode on Friday. Barr tweeted her excitement, saying, "We have got our Johnny Galecki back on 'Roseanne' this episode - what a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor. Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY."

ADVERTISEMENT

New additions to the cast include Shameless star Emma Kenney as Harris Conner (Sara and David's daughter), as well as a few other young actors to play kids on the show.

The Production Team

Despite some fresh faces on Roseanne, don't expect things to change too much — the original show's executive producers Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford are all working on the project (as well as comedian and director Whitney Cummings, who is acting as corunner).

The Premiere Date

An official release date has yet to be announced, but we do know it'll be back at some point in 2018.

Image Source: Everett Collection
