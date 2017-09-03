 Skip Nav
The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander

Real talk: Sam Heughan is one of the best things about Outlander, the TV show based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series. The Scottish actor plays Jamie, an 18th century Scottish warrior who woos Claire, a time-traveling woman. For many people, this has been their first introduction to Heughan, who, we learned from this DVD extra, was always the first choice to play Jamie. Nurture your Outlander crush with all the hottest pictures of Jamie, and then swoon over the sexy pictures of Heughan in real life!

When Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself shifted from the 1940s to the 1700s, she "has" to ride with Jamie (Sam Heughan), all pressed up against him.
It looks awfully warm under there, and we're not just talking about the flannel.
Claire, a wartime nurse, puts the injured Jamie back together, so she gets to check that sexy nurse fantasy box early on.
He's hot shirtless, but that tartan just does something for him.
Jamie stands before Colum and declares his loyalty to the clan — but keeps his name.
Oof. Here's his first shirtless shot, and regrettably it's while he's being victimized by Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). But still . . . look.
Jaunty Scottish hat, you've never looked so good!
Hey! You might set fire to the hay with all that smoldering.
The man knows his way around a horse.
Behold! Jamie in all his finery.
Here's the sexy Heughan behind the scenes. Yep, still hot in modern day.
Don't point at him, Sir.
Jamie is dressed to the nines on his wedding day, as is his bride.
Sexy Jamie kisses the lucky bride.
Look how cute he is, all shy on his wedding night.
Here's a full-length look at Jamie's wedding-day attire.
Ooh, vest smolder.
That is a fine-looking man on a fine-looking horse.
Jamie (Sam Heughan) looks concerned.
Jamie and Claire cuddle up.
He looks suspicious . . . suspiciously
Here he is scoping out the enemy.
Even with the subtlest of eyebrow raises, he becomes infinitely more sexy.
You wanted full kilt action? You got it.
Standing by his lady.
Oh yeah, he's basically a model.
This might be the sexiest picture of all time.
Even in the background, he shines.
I'm sorry, is this ripped out of the pages of Vogue?
Charging the gates, heck yes.
Never let go.
