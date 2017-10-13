 Skip Nav
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
5 Books That Are Creepy Enough to Scare a Thriller Author

Are you a seasonal reader? If you're like me, when the calendar turns to October and the leaves start to fall, I find myself in desperate need of a creepy, atmospheric story, something guaranteed to make me look over my shoulder late at night or flinch every time I hear an unfamiliar noise in another part of the house. Since there's nothing better than a creepy story to enhance the taste of your pumpkin spice latte, I thought I'd share a list of five books guaranteed to have you on edge this October.

David Bell is the author of seven thrillers, including Bring Her Home, Somebody That I Used to Know, and Cemetery Girl.

Red Dragon
Pet Sematary
Watching Edie
Benito Cereno
Witch
