Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
11 Shows You Must Watch If You Love American Horror Story

American Horror Story has seen a bit of a resurgence in its most recent seasons. After a divisive fourth season and a fifth season that many regard as the weakest of the series, the Ryan Murphy horror anthology has really bounced back with Roanoke and Cult. So if you find yourself looking for more offerings like this bizarre and terrifying anthology series, we have a few suggestions. From the funny to the odd to the just plain horrifying, here are 11 shows that can help you wile away the time between episodes and seasons of the cast scaring the pants off you.

Bates Motel
Black Mirror
Hannibal
Harper's Island
Nip/Tuck
Penny Dreadful
Scream Queens
The Strain
Stranger Things
Twin Peaks
The Walking Dead
