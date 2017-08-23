12 Stranger Things Halloween Costumes, Since You'll Be Seeing It Everywhere This Year

Stranger Things took the world by storm when it debuted on Netflix last Summer, and last Halloween it was a huger costume than anything else. With the second season coming back just before Halloween this year, you can bet you'll be seeing plenty of little Elevens and Barbs running around on Halloween. Whether you want to brush up on exactly what Will Byers was wearing the night he disappeared or you just want to gaze at yet another photo of Steve, we've got everything you need to nail a costume inspired by the show. If you need step-by-step DIY instructions, we can help with that too.