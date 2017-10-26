 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Stranger Things Season 3 Quotes

Has Stranger Things Already Started Planning Season 3? Here's What We Know

We know, we know! We're all very excited about the epic second season of Stranger Things! But, listen, we'd be lying if we said we weren't already thinking about season three. After all, the most diehard fans of the show will binge through all the episodes before the end of the very first weekend. By the beginning of November, a vast majority of us will be hungry for more. Luckily for all of us, Netflix already renewed the show for a third installment way back in August. How could we not be curious about the future?

Just ahead of the season two release, POPSUGAR was joined by a group of journalists for a round-table interview with Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and newcomer Dacre Montgomery. Naturally, we couldn't resist trying to pry out secrets concerning season three. Had production started? Did the cast know anything about stories that have yet to be told? Unsurprisingly, the trio were pretty tight-lipped about the future of the show. But if you read between the lines of what they said, you can figure out a few things.

Related
A Quick Refresher For Anyone Who Can't Remember How Stranger Things Ends

Montgomery was the first to weigh in. Seeing as he plays a new character named Billy, it stands to reason that he might not come back after the season finale. Not only did Montgomery reveal that his character's fate is a little up in the air (!!!), but he also said they'd begun discussing how to move forward. "I can't speak for anybody else, because of this big cliffhanger for Billy, there were a lot of discussions about a continuation and a past," Montgomery teased. "A past and a future for Billy. Like, where he's come from came later in the game, and then, where he's going became a discussion near the end of filming, for sure."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dyer, who portrays the sweet-yet-badass Nancy Wheeler, also insinuated that she'd begun to hear murmurs about the future. "Yeah, we do discuss things. As far as future seasons, I think they have a lot on their plate, and at times I'm sure it's like they don't even know," she admitted. "They're also very cheeky, even with us sometimes . . . Like, 'You might do this, or you might do this.'"

Of course, these quotes about season three are vague at best. Rest assured, though, if the whole team is in early planning for it, it just means we'll get new episodes that much sooner. In the meantime, Stranger Things drops every episode of season two on Oct. 27.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Dacre MontgomeryJoe KeeryNatalia DyerStranger ThingsPopsugar InterviewsTV
Netflix
Here's the Exact Moment Netflix Drops New TV Episodes
by Andrea Reiher
Dating App For Stoners
Dating
Finally, There's an App For Weed-Lovers to Find Smoke Buddies and Dates
by Nicole Yi
Who Is Playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown Season 3 and 4?
Claire Foy
The Crown Finally Chooses Claire Foy's Replacement For Seasons 3 and 4
by Quinn Keaney
Who Are the New Characters in Stranger Things Season 2?
Comic-Con
Stranger Things: Everything We Know About Season 2's Mysterious New Characters
by Quinn Keaney
Christine Carter Rainbow Stretch Marks
Body Positivity
Christine Lost 175 Pounds — Here's How She Learned to Love Her Stretch Marks
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds