Is That a Calvin Harris Reference in Taylor Swift's New Song?

Within minutes of Taylor Swift releasing her latest song, "Gorgeous," fans were already speculating about the story behind the single. The lyrics are flirty, and in the first verse, she mentions having an older boyfriend who's "in the club doing I don't know what" — which sounds like it's probably a reference to her ex Calvin Harris. Another standout lyric? In true Swift fashion, there's mention of her cats.

"Gorgeous" is the third single from Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, which drops on Nov. 10. Wondering what (or who) the song might be about? Check out all the lyrics below.

You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend — he's older than us
He's in the club doing I don't know what
You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much

Whiskey all night, sunset in vine
You've ruined my life by not being mine

You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You're gorgeous

You should take it as a compliment
That I'm talking to everyone here but you
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room
If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her
But if you're single, that's honestly worse
'Cause you're so gorgeous, it actually hurts

Ocean-blue eyes looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die

You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You're gorgeous

You make me so happy, it turns back to sad
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
You are so gorgeous, it makes me so mad

You make me so happy, it turns back to sad
There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have
Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you want to come along

You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You're gorgeous

Image Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Latest Entertainment
