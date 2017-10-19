Taylor Swift Just Teased a Brand-New Song

With just a few weeks before Taylor Swift's Reputation album drops, the singer teased a new single on Thursday. Based on her semicryptic social media posts, we can assume the song is called "Gorgeous," and she revealed that it will come out at midnight. The full album will be released on Nov. 10, so as we await the new song, we'll just have "Look What You Made Me Do" and ". . . Ready For It" on repeat.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT