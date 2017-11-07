 Skip Nav
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
Bask in All the '80s Glory of the Thor: Ragnarok Soundtrack

The god of thunder is getting a serious glam-rock revamp in Thor: Ragnarok. Not only does this third Thor film add a ton of color and comedy to the franchise, but it also boasts a seriously '80s-tastic soundtrack. With the inclusion of an iconic rock anthem and a glorious motion picture score to match, this album will have you living your best big-hair life. So, once you're done processing that epic cameo, Cate Blanchett's over-the-top villainess performance, and the two postcredit scenes, it's only natural for you to want to put your headphones on and rock the f*ck out.

"Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin
"In the Face of Evil" by Magic Sword
"Main Title (Golden Ticket/Pure Imagination)" From Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
The Motion Picture Score
