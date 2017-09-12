Tori Kelly and Luis Fonsi's "Hallelujah" Performance Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now

 Skip Nav
A bevy of stars came together for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon on Tuesday night to provide relief for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. In addition to manning the phones, Luis Fonsi and Tori Kelly took the stage for a beautiful performance of Tori's song "Hallelujah." Not only did they belt out the gorgeous lyrics in both Spanish and English, but it was one of the most moving moments of the night.

Latest Entertainment
