George Clooney, Cher, and More Stars Come Together to Support Hurricane Victims

Several stars joined forces for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on Tuesday evening. The one-hour event, which raised money for those affected by the hurricanes, featured stages in LA, NYC, Nashville, and San Antonio, TX, and brought out plenty of celebrities, including George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Cher, Oprah, and Usher. Keep reading for all the best photos and watch the telethon live below.

Cher, Billy Crystal, Barbra Streisand, Stephen Colbert, and Tyler Perry
Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland
Tom Hanks and Oprah
Jared Leto
George Clooney and Julia Roberts
Gwen Stefani and Hilary Duff
Rita Wilson, Oprah, and Sofia Vergara
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and George Clooney
David Spade, Gwen Stefani, and Adam Sandler
Chace Crawford and Kelly Rowland
Josh Groban, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jeremy Renner
Josh Gad, Billy Crystal, and Sterling K. Brown
Kerry Washington and Jared Leto
Rita Wilson and Maria Shriver
Jeff Dunham and Meghan Trainor
Craig Robinson and Sterling K. Brown
Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw
George Clooney and Cher
