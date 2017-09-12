George Clooney, Cher, and More Stars Come Together to Support Hurricane Victims

Several stars joined forces for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on Tuesday evening. The one-hour event, which raised money for those affected by the hurricanes, featured stages in LA, NYC, Nashville, and San Antonio, TX, and brought out plenty of celebrities, including George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Cher, Oprah, and Usher. Keep reading for all the best photos and watch the telethon live below.



