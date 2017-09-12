 Skip Nav
Award Season
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
Award Season
Alexis Bledel, Meryl Streep, and More Have Already Won Emmys This Year
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz

Usher and Blake Shelton Hand in Hand Performance Video

You'll Feel the Hope From Usher and Blake Shelton's "Stand by Me" Performance All Over Your Body

So many of Hollywood's biggest celebrities came together on Tuesday night for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon to raise money for all of those affected by storms Irma and Harvey, and the special included some truly magical performances. One of those involved Usher and Blake Shelton, who sang a beautiful rendition of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand by Me." Not only do their voices sound perfect together, but the audience also joins in for a beyond-touching moment.

Join the conversation
Blake SheltonCelebrity PhilanthropyMusicUsherNews
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Beyoncé and Jay Z Cuddle Up Backstage After Sneaking Into Usher's Movie Premiere in NYC
by Monica Sisavat
Blake Shelton Talks Gwen Stefani on Ellen December 2016
Celebrity Couples
Blake Shelton Says Dating Gwen Stefani Has Been an "Eye-Opener"
by Quinn Keaney
Miranda Lambert Buys Tennessee Compound
Celebrity Homes
You're Going to Love Miranda Lambert's New Bachelorette Pad
by Kelsey Garcia
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Music Videos
Jennifer Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Music Videos With the Best Choreography
Music
25 of the Best Dance Videos of the Last Decade
by Chloé Durkin
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds