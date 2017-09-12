You'll Feel the Hope From Usher and Blake Shelton's "Stand by Me" Performance All Over Your Body

So many of Hollywood's biggest celebrities came together on Tuesday night for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon to raise money for all of those affected by storms Irma and Harvey, and the special included some truly magical performances. One of those involved Usher and Blake Shelton, who sang a beautiful rendition of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand by Me." Not only do their voices sound perfect together, but the audience also joins in for a beyond-touching moment.