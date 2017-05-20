 Skip Nav
Twin Peaks: Everything You Need to Know About the Revival
Twin Peaks: Everything You Need to Know About the Revival

We first heard of Showtime's Twin Peaks revival all the way back in October 2014. Early excitement revved up quickly, but the reboot of the freaky cult classic hit some snags soon after David Lynch tweeted that he was pulling out. Everything is back on, though, and the new series is about to premiere! Before it does, here's a look at what you're getting yourself into.

