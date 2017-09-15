 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Shirtless
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Upcoming Films Based on Shocking True Crimes

The true-crime genre is making a comeback, as evidenced by the overwhelming critical reception and popularity of shows such as The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Netflix's Making a Murderer. This wave is making its way toward the film industry, so if you're a fan of true-crime films, you're in luck. And even if you're not, who isn't up for some intrigue, mystery, and plain old debauchery? The thrill is on, so keep an eye out for these upcoming films to satiate your inner detective.

Related
Netflix's Collection of True-Crime Movies Will Give You Thrills, Chills, and Paranoia

American Made
Billionaire Boys Club
Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
Lizzie
The Irishman
The Devil in the White City
Entering Hades
Stockholm
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
True CrimeMovies
Join The Conversation
Mandy Moore
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)
by Quinn Keaney
Most Popular 2017 Halloween Costumes to Buy
Halloween
by Tara Block
Melania Trump Veronica Beard Military Jacket
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Plays Pennywise the Clown in the It Movie?
Bill Skarsgard
You Might Freak the F*ck Out When You See What Pennywise the Clown Looks Like IRL
by Quinn Keaney
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's Relationship | Pictures
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep's Marriage Has Lasted as Long as Her Career
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds