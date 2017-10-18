 Skip Nav
12 Disturbing Moments From The Walking Dead Comics You'll Be Glad the Show Skipped

The Walking Dead is no stranger to gore and over-the-top violence, and after seven seasons, we feel like we've seen it all. From poor Glenn getting his head smashed in so hard his eyeball nearly popped out to watching an iron melt a guy's face off, there's probably not a lot left to surprise us, right? Wrong.

The comics are even more insanely brutal and horrendous, which is why we're low-key glad the TV show spared us a few of the more gorier sequences. Some things are better left to the imagination or just left out altogether.

Rick loses his right hand.
Carl murders another kid.
A serial killer decapitates Hershel's young twin daughters.
There's a story about a father eating his toddler's eyeballs.
The Governor is super sexual with Penny.
Carol's story is over before it begins.
The Governor brutally rapes Michonne.
Michonne exacts her graphic revenge on the Governor.
Carol makes a move on Rick and Lori.
Rick and Andrea become a couple.
Ezekiel crushes on Michonne.
Daryl doesn't exist.
