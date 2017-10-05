13 Times The Walking Dead's Carol Is the Badass You Wanted to Be

 Skip Nav
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Every hardcore fan of The Walking Dead has their personal favorite character. Mine is Carol Peletier. When we first meet Carol in season one, she's a meek woman who is stuck in an abusive relationship. Over the course of seven seasons, Carol emerges as a leader who's able to turn her weaknesses into her strengths. She learns how to stand up for herself and do what needs to be done to protect the group, by any means necessary. In an apocalyptic world where most people would be reduced to cowardice, Carol has actually become fearless. That's part of why she's such an inspiring TV character. Sometimes I even find myself wishing I could channel my inner Carol in real-life situations. Read on to see 13 times Carol is the badass we've all wanted to be, as told by GIFs.

When That Assh*le Guy Tells You to Smile More
When You're Home Alone and You Hear a Noise
When You Don't Have a Clue WTF Someone Just Said, but You Smile Anyway
When You See Bae Looking Like a Snack on Snapchat
When Someone Eats Your Leftovers From the Refrigerator
When You're Daydreaming About That Burrito You're Gonna Eat For Lunch
When You Just Want to Smother Yourself in Everything From That New Makeup Palette
When You Wake Up From a Nap and You Don’t Know What Year It Is
When Your Tinder Date Looks Nothing Like Their Profile Photo
When It's Only Tuesday and You're Ready For Friday
When the Weed Brownies You Baked Are the Life of the Party
When You Break His Heart Before He Breaks Yours
When You're 1,000 Percent Over It
