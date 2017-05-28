 Skip Nav
Wedding Music: 50 Processional Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Summer
15 Shirtless TV Moments That Will Make You Sweat This Summer
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
Wedding Music: 50 Processional Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle

If you're planning a wedding soon, one of the most daunting (but fun) details to figure out is the music. We've got a wedding music guide so you know what you have to select tunes for, but as for those tunes, we can help. We have ideas for your first dance song and the father/daughter dance, but what about the ceremony? Your walk down the aisle kicks off the celebration, but why settle for "Here Comes the Bride?" We have a collection of processional song suggestions that span genres, from traditional and instrumental to indie and eclectic.

Related
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
Wedding Music: 60 Father-Daughter Dance Songs

