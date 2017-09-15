 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
13 Times Wednesday Addams Spoke to Your Dark and Petty Soul

Of all the iconic characters that have come out of horror movies over the years (Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Chucky), none of them really hold a candle to Wednesday Addams. As the daughter of Morticia and Gomez in The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, the dark and cynical girl (played by Christina Ricci) has blessed the world with some of the best one-liners and facial expressions about just not giving a damn. Not only does she take no sh*t from anyone, but she is also brutally honest about her love of all things dark. Keep reading for all the times she made you say, "Same."

When You Haven't Had Your Coffee and a Complete Stranger Says, "Good Morning! Nice Day, Isn't It?"
When a Person With a Clipboard Tries to Stop You on the Street by Asking, "Do You Care About People?"
When Starbucks Is Out of Pumpkin Spice Lattes
When You Go to a Family Party and Get Bombarded With Questions About Your Future
When You Finally Remove Your Ex as a Friend on Facebook
When Your Friend Asks How You'd Feel About a Guy Attempting to Talk to You
When You and Your BFF See Your Enemy at a Bar and Are Ready to Step Up
When You Draft an Email to Your Boss After They Ask You to Stay Late on Friday
When You See the Former Mean Girl at Your High School Reunion and She's Getting Hit On by a Weirdo
When People Question Your Decision to Wear Black All the Time
When Your Overly Enthusiastic Co-Worker Constantly Tries to Suck Up to the Boss
When You See Someone Trip and Fall on the Street and You Want to Help but Also Laugh
When You Spill Some Tea That Has Nothing to Do With You and Ignite a F*cking Firestorm of Drama
The Addams FamilyChristina RicciMovies
