13 Horror Villain Costume Ideas That Are Almost Too Scary to Look At

There are a lot of options when it comes to picking your Halloween costume. There are those who like to be trendy, so they pick a pop culture Halloween costume that personifies something that happened this year. Others like to travel back in time and dress as their favorite nostalgic characters from the '90s. And still others just want to dress up as Beyoncé. But what about the scary side of Halloween? Think of these as ways to freak out your friends.

Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs
Jigsaw('s Doll), The Saw Movies
Samara Morgan, The Ring
Pennywise the Clown, It
The Fisherman, I Know What You Did Last Summer
Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare on Elm Street
Ghostface, Scream
Leatherface, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Pinhead, Hellraiser
Michael Myers, Halloween
Jason Voorhees, Friday the 13th
The Miner, My Bloody Valentine
Chucky, Child's Play
