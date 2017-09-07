Start Binging American Horror Story on Netflix Now — It Might Disappear

 Skip Nav
While you might already be obsessing over American Horror Story: Cult thanks to season seven's wild (and WTF) premiere, there's a lingering question about season six that still has yet to be answered: when is American Horror Story: Roanoke coming to Netflix? Well, we have some bad news.

Season six might not have been the best season from the horror anthology, but for anyone who doesn't have a cable subscription, it's probably felt like it's been quite some time since fresh AHS episodes have arrived on the streaming network. Right now, Netflix has the first five seasons of the show only — Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, and Hotel — with no Roanoke in sight. While previous seasons have typically been added a few months after they air on FX, it looks like season six, season seven, and beyond won't make an appearance on the site unless FX strikes up a new deal with Netflix.

Over the past few years, it's seemed like the streaming giant has had a rolling yearly contract with FX. Now that Fox has cut ties with Netflix and started pulling all of its programming, it would make sense that FX's shows won't be far behind. According to the following tweet from the popular (but deeply unofficial) AHS news source @ahsleak, seasons of the show will be gradually leaving Netflix between Oct. 3 and Dec. 6.

An official announcement about FX's choice to pull American Horror Story from Netflix has yet to be made, but it's probably wise not to expect to be able to stream Roanoke anytime soon (unless of course you get the FX app).

Image Source: FX
American Horror Story RoanokeAmerican Horror StoryNetflixTV
