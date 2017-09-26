We Finally Know Who Is Behind Each of the Clown Masks on American Horror Story: Cult

Along with scaring the crap out of viewers every week, American Horror Story: Cult is also presenting a fun little puzzle for its fans: which characters are donning the clown suits every week and committing heinous acts of terror and murder around town? After the latest episode, titled "11/9," we think we have some pretty solid guesses as to who makes up this roving band of killer Bozos, so read on to see if you agree with our assessment. And take heart — there are still several clowns we have yet to meet.