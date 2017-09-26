 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Halloween
7 Spooky Movies Coming Out in Time For Halloween
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Finally Know Who Is Behind Each of the Clown Masks on American Horror Story: Cult

Along with scaring the crap out of viewers every week, American Horror Story: Cult is also presenting a fun little puzzle for its fans: which characters are donning the clown suits every week and committing heinous acts of terror and murder around town? After the latest episode, titled "11/9," we think we have some pretty solid guesses as to who makes up this roving band of killer Bozos, so read on to see if you agree with our assessment. And take heart — there are still several clowns we have yet to meet.

Related
All 7 Nightmarish Clowns From American Horror Story: Cult

Kai = Trifaccia clown
Meadow = Little Girl clown
Harrison = Toothy clown
Dr. Vincent = Brainy clown
Beverly = Satanist clown
Winter = New Girl clown
Ivy = Harlequin clown?
More to Come
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story: CultAmerican Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTV
Join The Conversation
American Horror Story Cult
Want to Know Who's in the Cult on AHS? This Theory About the Characters' Names Tells You
by Perri Konecky
How Did Rhaegar Targaryen Die in Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
How Rhaegar Targaryen's Death Basically Caused Everything on Game of Thrones
by Andrea Reiher
Beetlejuice Halloween Makeup Ideas
Beetlejuice
by Wendy Gould
Who Is the Voice of the Clown on American Horror Story Cult?
American Horror Story Cult
A Clown Finally Spoke on American Horror Story! Here's Who It Could Be
by Kelsey Garcia
American Horror Story Cult Winter Anderson Halloween Costume
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds